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EEG Trunk Cable 2.7 Meter
EEG Trunk Cable 2.7 Meter
Trunk Cable
Supplies
EEG Trunk Cable 2.7 Meter
Trunk Cable
Supplies
EEG shielded trunk cable for 5-lead EEG monitoring. Use with M1931A, M1932A, and M1934A lead sets, color grey.
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Specifications
EEG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
5
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1027A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
EEG
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.200 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 each
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - EEG Trunk Cable 2.7 meter Trunk Cable - Philips