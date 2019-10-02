Söktermer

Thermal paper for PageWriter

Z-fold

Find similar products

Z-fold, 216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")Chemical/thermal paper, 7.3 cm (2.9 in), Header, Red grid

Contact

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifikationer

Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 21.6 cm x 27.9 cm (8.5" x 11"),
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860315, 860332, 860343, 860352, 860353, 860354, 860355, 860429, 860437, 860439, 860441, 860466
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1700A, M1701A, M1702A, M1770A, M1771A, M1772A, 860284, 860310, 860315
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 21.6 cm x 27.9 cm (8.5" x 11"),
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860315, 860332, 860343, 860352, 860353, 860354, 860355, 860429, 860437, 860439, 860441, 860466
See all specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 21.6 cm x 27.9 cm (8.5" x 11"),
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860315, 860332, 860343, 860352, 860353, 860354, 860355, 860429, 860437, 860439, 860441, 860466
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1700A, M1701A, M1702A, M1770A, M1771A, M1772A, 860284, 860310, 860315
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.