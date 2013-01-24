Startsida
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Zeus Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP40/50 on a Draeger Zeus Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Multi-Measurement Server (MMS) to the side of the MP40/50 (Not shown. Philips Rotating Clamp Mount M3080A A02 also needed to do this).

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

