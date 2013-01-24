By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: AG-0019-07 Kit Includes;
8" (20.3cm) x 8" (20.3cm) M Series Articulating Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Bracket for mounting CPU to side of Zeus (not visible in this photo)
