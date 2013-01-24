Startsida
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX rotating clamp for MP2/X2

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor to a pole, or rail.

InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable; Philips M8040A #A01 Mounting plate for MP2/X2 sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

