IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Variable Height Wall Mounts for MX500

Mounting solution

Learn more about height adjustable arms for ITD support extrusion available for Intellivue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitors.

Height adjustable arm on ITD support ... || 1
Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Height adjustable arms for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500 monitors. ITD part no. HA.2242.903 and ITD part no. HA.2243.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm(for ITD part no. HA.2242.903) and 400mm(for ITD part no. HA.2243.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs: maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; There is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on horizontal s... || 1
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Height adjustable arms for horizontal standard runner, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500 monitors. ITD part no. HA.2244.903 and ITD part no. HA.2245.903 Kits include: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2244.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2245.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on support bar ... || 1
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm

Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm

Height adjustable arms for support bar D 25-42mm, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500 monitors. ITD part no. HA.2246.903, ITD part no. HA.2247.903, ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm(for ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903) tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall cha... || 1
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Height adjustable arms for GCX wall channel, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2248.903, ITD part no. HA.2249.903, HA.2264.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903 Kits include: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm(for ITD part no. HA.2248.903 and ITD part no. HA.2264.903) and 400mm(for ITD part no. HA.2249.903 and ITD part no. HA.2265.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension ... || 1
Height adjustable arm with extension

Height adjustable arm with extension

Height adjustable arms with extension for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500 monitors. ITD part no. HA.2258.903 and ITD part no. HA.2259.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm(for ITD part no. HA.2258.903) and 400mm(for ITD part no. HA.2259.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))
Height adjustable arm with extension ... || 1
Height adjustable arm with extension

Height adjustable arm with extension

Height adjustable arms with extension for horizontal standard runner, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500 monitors. ITD part no. HA.2260.903 and ITD part no. HA.2261.903 Kits include: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2260.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2261.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional information DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

