Azurion 7 B20/15

Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
Call 08 - 598 520 00
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Sweden
Call: 08 - 598 520 00
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Call 0200 - 810 010
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Sweden
Call: 0200 - 810 010 or 1-800-722-9377 or +46812045900
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Visa produkt
Visa produkt
Visa produkt
The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. It simplifies 3D acquisition to empower all clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging, regardless of their experience[1]. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools.
Visa produkt
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
Visa produkt
Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
Visa produkt
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Select countrySverige (Svenska)
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.