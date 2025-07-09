FlexVision
Flexible viewing display screen
Image-guided therapy upgrades
FlexVision is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen available in 55''/58''/65'' sizes[1], allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.

Features
All you need in plain sight
The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside
See more detail
Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.
Documentation

Azurion accessoires brochure
PDF|4.95 MB
Disclaimer
1. The available FlexVision monitor size depends on the system configuration.