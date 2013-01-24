Neuroscience extension is an add-on to the comprehensive NeuroScience option. The extension brings your multi-shell DTI studies to a higher level. Advanced Diffusion gradient control gives the scientific user control of the diffusion encoding gradient duration through selection of multiple diffusion encoding gradient waveforms. Furthermore, 2k DTI provides advanced control over diffusion gradients with up to 2048 independent diffusion encodings (vectors), each with up to 1024 different weightings and 1024 different directions.