Clinical Decision Support On-line electronic help

Rich decision-support information to support high standards of care
OLEH is well-referenced and documented for the highest standards of care. OLEH offers support resources related to: drugs, perioperative considerations, surgical specialties and sub-specialties, fluids and electrolytes, transfusion medicine, intraoperative complications, regional anaesthesia, post-anesthesia care (recovery), post-operative pain management, emergency protocols (malignant hyperthermia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and difficult intubation).