Flexibility

Standard Display trends enable display over a long period of time Standard display trends are extremely flexible and show patient data over a period of 30 minutes to 12 hours, without interrupting the real-time parameters or to hide. There are three different formats: diagram, chart and horizon. Individual parameters can be displayed as a standard trend display or various parameters are grouped together. Grouped parameters appear all in the same format and with the same reference lines. Einzelne Parameter können als Standardanzeige-Trend angezeigt oder verschiedene Parameter zu einer Gruppe zusammengefasst werden. Gruppierte Parameter erscheinen alle im selben Format und mit denselben Referenzlinien.