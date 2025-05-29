SmartCT
3D visualization and measurement solution
Neurovascular suite
  • Customer experience video from hospital Henri Mondor, Paris, France
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Customer video Prof. Sapoval - HEGP, Paris, France
  • Standard product photograph
  • Philips SmartCT in endovascular aortic repair (EVAR)
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Philips SmartCT in transarterial chemoembolization (TACE)
  • Philips SmartCT VASO in flow diverter
  • Philips SmartCT in stroke
  • Philips SmartCT Helical movement
  • Philips SmartCT in congenital heart disease
  • Philips SmartCT in Neuro interventions
  • Philips SmartCT in prostate artery embolisation (PAE)

SmartCT

3D visualization and measurement solution
Neurovascular suite
Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].​

Clinical image gallery

Features
SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].
SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab​
Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside
SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning
To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.
SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning

Documentation

SmartCT Product Brochure
PDF|11.38 MB

Related products

  • Azurion 7 B20/15 Image Guided Therapy System Biplane
    Azurion 7 B20/15
    Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
  • Azurion 7 M12 Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling/Floor Mounted
    Azurion 7 M12
    Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
  • Azurion 7 M20 Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling/Floor Mounted
    Azurion 7 M20
    Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
  • SmartCT Angio Advanced 3D visualization
    SmartCT Angio
    SmartCT Angio offers a 3D-RA (3D rotational angiography) acquisition protocol that provides extensive 3D visualization of bone and vessels based on a single contrast-enhanced rotational angiogram. Its high-resolution 3D reconstructions provide critical information about depth and the relationship of one vessel to another to support accurate assessment of bone and vasculature.
  • SmartCT Roadmap Live 3D image guidance tool
    SmartCT Roadmap
    SmartCT Roadmap facilitates interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
  • SmartCT Soft Tissue CT-like visualization
    SmartCT Soft Tissue
    SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
  • SmartCT Vaso High-resolution, contrast enhanced CBCT acquisition
    SmartCT Vaso
    SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
  • SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical Neuro imaging technology
    SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical
    SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical creates CBCT images to help spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The new protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in images with improved image appearance compared to conventional cone beam acquisition techniques. SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical is our improved CBCT protocol for neurovascular care with a fast 8 secs trajectory, metal artifact and motion compensation algorithms to further improve image quality.
  • SmartCT Dual Phase Cerebral Neuro imaging technology
    SmartCT Dual Phase Cerebral
    The Dual Phase Cerebral acquisition offers two consecutive contrast-enhanced cone beam CT scans of the brain. In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. This acquisition can be done with an intra-arterial as well as with intravenous contrast injection.
Disclaimer
* The user level of expertise required is described in the Instructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile​
SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
1. Akkakrisee SA, Hongsakul KR. Percu-taneous transthoracic needle biopsy for pulmonary nodules: a retrospec-tive study of a comparison between C-arm cone-beam computed to-mography and conventional com-puted tomography guidance. Pol J Radiol.. 2020; 85(-): e309–e315
2. Jang H, Jung WS, Myoung SU, Kim JJ, Jang CK, Cho KC, Source Image Based New 3D Rotational Angiography for Differential Diagnosis between the In-fundibulum and an Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysm : Pilot Study. J Korean Neurosurg Soc, 2021. 64(5):726-731
3. Schernthaner et al., Delayed-Phase Cone-Beam CT Improves Detectability of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma During Conventional Transarterial Chemoembolization Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol , 38 (4), 929-36, 2015
4. Xiong, F., et al., Xper-CT combined with laser-assisted navigation radiofrequency thermocoagulation in the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia. Front Neu-rol, 2022. 13: p. 930902
5. Schott, P., et al., Radiation Dose in Prostatic Artery Embolization Using Cone-Beam CT and 3D Roadmap Software. J Vasc Interv Radiol, 2019. 30(9): p. 1452-1458
6. Rosi, A., et al., Three-dimensional rotational angiography improves mechanical thrombectomy recanalization rate for acute ischaemic stroke due to mid-dle cerebral artery M2 segment occlusions. Interv Neuroradiol, 2022: p. 15910199221145745
7. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224
8. Fagan et al., MultiModality 3-dimensional image integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2), 68-76
9. Hirotaka Hasegawa et al, Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations, J Neurosurg (Suppl) 129:17–25, 2018