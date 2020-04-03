Access technology that enables connectivity, workspace flexibility and future innovation. Display and control up to 20 multimodality video sources or applications across six monitors in one tailored and standardized workflow.
Call 08 - 598 520 00
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Sweden
Call: 08 - 598 520 00
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Call 0200 - 810 010
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Sweden
Call: 0200 - 810 010 or 1-800-722-9377 or +46812045900
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption
Visa produkt
Visa produkt
Visa produkt
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Visa produkt
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
Visa produkt
Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
Visa produkt
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Select countrySverige (Svenska)
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.