MR Cardiac Temporal Enhancement (Perfusion)

Support assessing temporal enhancements of the myocardium

Facilitates myocardial analysis of dynamic cardiac data (multi-slice, dynamics) and enables comparison of rest and stress studies. Results are presented using either the AHA standardized or adapted bullseye views. The package includes a correction algorithm and manual tools to correct frame-to-frame heart displacements caused by breathing.

  • New UI workflow based on previous version algorithms

