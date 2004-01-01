Söktermer

CT Spectral Viewer​

Optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the Spectral CT Scanner

The spectral viewer is optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the Spectral CT Scanner. It is designed to enable spectral quantification through proprietary spectral tools, including the exclusive Spectral Magic Glass.​ This comprehensive viewing environment enables easy switch across different spectral results through a viewport control and a comprehensive set of viewing tools which are like the routine Advanced Visualization Workspace CT viewer. Assists automatic registration and pre-processed fusion results for comprehensive analysis. And offers Photorealistic Volume Rendering (PRVR) for non-HU images.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

