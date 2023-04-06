Power the future of routine surgeries with Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 1000 – Zenition 10. This Flat Detector (FD) system offers high quality imaging, high uptime and an efficient workflow in a powerfully compact design for your daily mix of orthopedic, trauma and other procedures.
Day in, day out, our a-Si Flat Detector technology (20x20 cm) delivers distortion-free images with superb resolution and dose efficiency for performing a wide variety of surgical procedures. It builds on Philips' long experience in Flat Detector imaging for fixed and mobile C-arm systems.
Day in, day out, our a-Si Flat Detector technology (20x20 cm) delivers distortion-free images with superb resolution and dose efficiency for performing a wide variety of surgical procedures. It builds on Philips' long experience in Flat Detector imaging for fixed and mobile C-arm systems.
Day in, day out, our a-Si Flat Detector technology (20x20 cm) delivers distortion-free images with superb resolution and dose efficiency for performing a wide variety of surgical procedures. It builds on Philips' long experience in Flat Detector imaging for fixed and mobile C-arm systems.
Zenition 10 supports a broad mix of surgical procedures, including orthopedic, trauma, spine, pain management, peripheral vascular, abdominal, urology and general surgical procedures. The versatile design features an excellent C-arm with high C-arm depth and large angulation range, allowing you to image a diverse range of patients.
Zenition 10 supports a broad mix of surgical procedures, including orthopedic, trauma, spine, pain management, peripheral vascular, abdominal, urology and general surgical procedures. The versatile design features an excellent C-arm with high C-arm depth and large angulation range, allowing you to image a diverse range of patients.
Zenition 10 supports a broad mix of surgical procedures, including orthopedic, trauma, spine, pain management, peripheral vascular, abdominal, urology and general surgical procedures. The versatile design features an excellent C-arm with high C-arm depth and large angulation range, allowing you to image a diverse range of patients.
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle.These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise.
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle.These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise.
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle.These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise.
Keep productivity high and maintenance effort low, based on Philips quality and reliability. Zenition 10 builds on this promise with high serviceability, Remote Expert Connect and proactive logging features. With Philips Healthcare Operational Services (HOS) get tailor-made service agreements that leverage the capabilities of your in-house service teams.
Keep productivity high and maintenance effort low, based on Philips quality and reliability. Zenition 10 builds on this promise with high serviceability, Remote Expert Connect and proactive logging features. With Philips Healthcare Operational Services (HOS) get tailor-made service agreements that leverage the capabilities of your in-house service teams.
Keep productivity high and maintenance effort low, based on Philips quality and reliability. Zenition 10 builds on this promise with high serviceability, Remote Expert Connect and proactive logging features. With Philips Healthcare Operational Services (HOS) get tailor-made service agreements that leverage the capabilities of your in-house service teams.
Imaging becomes easier with the navigational aids following the principles of Unify workflow. This workflow brings intuitive control and handling to the Zenition 10, enhancing teamwork. Features of the Unify workflow include ClearGuide and color-coding. These can reduce miscommunication during imaging to help surgical teams focus on the patient rather than technical discussions. With its uniform design and user-friendly controls, operators quickly feel comfortable using the system.
Imaging becomes easier with the navigational aids following the principles of Unify workflow. This workflow brings intuitive control and handling to the Zenition 10, enhancing teamwork. Features of the Unify workflow include ClearGuide and color-coding. These can reduce miscommunication during imaging to help surgical teams focus on the patient rather than technical discussions. With its uniform design and user-friendly controls, operators quickly feel comfortable using the system.
Imaging becomes easier with the navigational aids following the principles of Unify workflow. This workflow brings intuitive control and handling to the Zenition 10, enhancing teamwork. Features of the Unify workflow include ClearGuide and color-coding. These can reduce miscommunication during imaging to help surgical teams focus on the patient rather than technical discussions. With its uniform design and user-friendly controls, operators quickly feel comfortable using the system.
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Philips premium imaging technologies and advanced image processing algorithms combined with DoseWise and radiation management features to give you superb quality images at efficient dose levels. MetalSmart helps reduce exposure caused by metal objects in the field of view to enhance image quality for orthopedic procedures and patients with metal implants.
Philips premium imaging technologies and advanced image processing algorithms combined with DoseWise and radiation management features to give you superb quality images at efficient dose levels. MetalSmart helps reduce exposure caused by metal objects in the field of view to enhance image quality for orthopedic procedures and patients with metal implants.
Philips premium imaging technologies and advanced image processing algorithms combined with DoseWise and radiation management features to give you superb quality images at efficient dose levels. MetalSmart helps reduce exposure caused by metal objects in the field of view to enhance image quality for orthopedic procedures and patients with metal implants.
The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm and angulation movement of 150 degrees improves accessibility to anatomy allowing quick and convenient positioning for all users. More space is created to easily maneuver the C-arm between the tank and floor/ table base with the space-saving tank design. The compact 20 x 20 cm FD is also easy to position around patients. The user can easily operate the system with the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and the lightweight Mobile Viewing Station.
The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm and angulation movement of 150 degrees improves accessibility to anatomy allowing quick and convenient positioning for all users. More space is created to easily maneuver the C-arm between the tank and floor/ table base with the space-saving tank design. The compact 20 x 20 cm FD is also easy to position around patients. The user can easily operate the system with the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and the lightweight Mobile Viewing Station.
The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm and angulation movement of 150 degrees improves accessibility to anatomy allowing quick and convenient positioning for all users. More space is created to easily maneuver the C-arm between the tank and floor/ table base with the space-saving tank design. The compact 20 x 20 cm FD is also easy to position around patients. The user can easily operate the system with the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and the lightweight Mobile Viewing Station.
The Multi Modality Viewer allows you to upload CT, MRI and other DICOM images to compare alongside live fluoroscopy images. This helps improve precision in clinical decisions. Quickly mark a bifurcation, side branches or any other anatomy on live fluoroscopy images with the outlining tool for guidance during procedures.
The Multi Modality Viewer allows you to upload CT, MRI and other DICOM images to compare alongside live fluoroscopy images. This helps improve precision in clinical decisions. Quickly mark a bifurcation, side branches or any other anatomy on live fluoroscopy images with the outlining tool for guidance during procedures.
The Multi Modality Viewer allows you to upload CT, MRI and other DICOM images to compare alongside live fluoroscopy images. This helps improve precision in clinical decisions. Quickly mark a bifurcation, side branches or any other anatomy on live fluoroscopy images with the outlining tool for guidance during procedures.
Easily connect Zenition 10 mobile C-arms with your hospital infrastructure thanks to advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high-speed wireless data transfer and full DICOM3.0 capability.
Easily connect Zenition 10 mobile C-arms with your hospital infrastructure thanks to advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high-speed wireless data transfer and full DICOM3.0 capability.
Easily connect Zenition 10 mobile C-arms with your hospital infrastructure thanks to advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high-speed wireless data transfer and full DICOM3.0 capability.
Zenition 10 supports a broad mix of surgical procedures, including orthopedic, trauma, spine, pain management, peripheral vascular, abdominal, urology and general surgical procedures. The versatile design features an excellent C-arm with high C-arm depth and large angulation range, allowing you to image a diverse range of patients.
Zenition 10 supports a broad mix of surgical procedures, including orthopedic, trauma, spine, pain management, peripheral vascular, abdominal, urology and general surgical procedures. The versatile design features an excellent C-arm with high C-arm depth and large angulation range, allowing you to image a diverse range of patients.
Zenition 10 supports a broad mix of surgical procedures, including orthopedic, trauma, spine, pain management, peripheral vascular, abdominal, urology and general surgical procedures. The versatile design features an excellent C-arm with high C-arm depth and large angulation range, allowing you to image a diverse range of patients.
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle.These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise.
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle.These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise.
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle.These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise.
Keep productivity high and maintenance effort low, based on Philips quality and reliability. Zenition 10 builds on this promise with high serviceability, Remote Expert Connect and proactive logging features. With Philips Healthcare Operational Services (HOS) get tailor-made service agreements that leverage the capabilities of your in-house service teams.
Keep productivity high and maintenance effort low, based on Philips quality and reliability. Zenition 10 builds on this promise with high serviceability, Remote Expert Connect and proactive logging features. With Philips Healthcare Operational Services (HOS) get tailor-made service agreements that leverage the capabilities of your in-house service teams.
Keep productivity high and maintenance effort low, based on Philips quality and reliability. Zenition 10 builds on this promise with high serviceability, Remote Expert Connect and proactive logging features. With Philips Healthcare Operational Services (HOS) get tailor-made service agreements that leverage the capabilities of your in-house service teams.
Imaging becomes easier with the navigational aids following the principles of Unify workflow. This workflow brings intuitive control and handling to the Zenition 10, enhancing teamwork. Features of the Unify workflow include ClearGuide and color-coding. These can reduce miscommunication during imaging to help surgical teams focus on the patient rather than technical discussions. With its uniform design and user-friendly controls, operators quickly feel comfortable using the system.
Imaging becomes easier with the navigational aids following the principles of Unify workflow. This workflow brings intuitive control and handling to the Zenition 10, enhancing teamwork. Features of the Unify workflow include ClearGuide and color-coding. These can reduce miscommunication during imaging to help surgical teams focus on the patient rather than technical discussions. With its uniform design and user-friendly controls, operators quickly feel comfortable using the system.
Imaging becomes easier with the navigational aids following the principles of Unify workflow. This workflow brings intuitive control and handling to the Zenition 10, enhancing teamwork. Features of the Unify workflow include ClearGuide and color-coding. These can reduce miscommunication during imaging to help surgical teams focus on the patient rather than technical discussions. With its uniform design and user-friendly controls, operators quickly feel comfortable using the system.
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Philips premium imaging technologies and advanced image processing algorithms combined with DoseWise and radiation management features to give you superb quality images at efficient dose levels. MetalSmart helps reduce exposure caused by metal objects in the field of view to enhance image quality for orthopedic procedures and patients with metal implants.
Philips premium imaging technologies and advanced image processing algorithms combined with DoseWise and radiation management features to give you superb quality images at efficient dose levels. MetalSmart helps reduce exposure caused by metal objects in the field of view to enhance image quality for orthopedic procedures and patients with metal implants.
Philips premium imaging technologies and advanced image processing algorithms combined with DoseWise and radiation management features to give you superb quality images at efficient dose levels. MetalSmart helps reduce exposure caused by metal objects in the field of view to enhance image quality for orthopedic procedures and patients with metal implants.
The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm and angulation movement of 150 degrees improves accessibility to anatomy allowing quick and convenient positioning for all users. More space is created to easily maneuver the C-arm between the tank and floor/ table base with the space-saving tank design. The compact 20 x 20 cm FD is also easy to position around patients. The user can easily operate the system with the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and the lightweight Mobile Viewing Station.
The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm and angulation movement of 150 degrees improves accessibility to anatomy allowing quick and convenient positioning for all users. More space is created to easily maneuver the C-arm between the tank and floor/ table base with the space-saving tank design. The compact 20 x 20 cm FD is also easy to position around patients. The user can easily operate the system with the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and the lightweight Mobile Viewing Station.
The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm and angulation movement of 150 degrees improves accessibility to anatomy allowing quick and convenient positioning for all users. More space is created to easily maneuver the C-arm between the tank and floor/ table base with the space-saving tank design. The compact 20 x 20 cm FD is also easy to position around patients. The user can easily operate the system with the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and the lightweight Mobile Viewing Station.
The Multi Modality Viewer allows you to upload CT, MRI and other DICOM images to compare alongside live fluoroscopy images. This helps improve precision in clinical decisions. Quickly mark a bifurcation, side branches or any other anatomy on live fluoroscopy images with the outlining tool for guidance during procedures.
The Multi Modality Viewer allows you to upload CT, MRI and other DICOM images to compare alongside live fluoroscopy images. This helps improve precision in clinical decisions. Quickly mark a bifurcation, side branches or any other anatomy on live fluoroscopy images with the outlining tool for guidance during procedures.
The Multi Modality Viewer allows you to upload CT, MRI and other DICOM images to compare alongside live fluoroscopy images. This helps improve precision in clinical decisions. Quickly mark a bifurcation, side branches or any other anatomy on live fluoroscopy images with the outlining tool for guidance during procedures.
Easily connect Zenition 10 mobile C-arms with your hospital infrastructure thanks to advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high-speed wireless data transfer and full DICOM3.0 capability.
Easily connect Zenition 10 mobile C-arms with your hospital infrastructure thanks to advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high-speed wireless data transfer and full DICOM3.0 capability.
Easily connect Zenition 10 mobile C-arms with your hospital infrastructure thanks to advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high-speed wireless data transfer and full DICOM3.0 capability.
Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market. Zenition 10 mobile C-arm system is not for sale in the USA.
1. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X-ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.
