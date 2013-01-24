Startsida
Flex coil P-140 MR Coil

Flex coil P-140

MR Coil

The transmit-receive P-140 flex coil, with a 14 cm diameter, allows to perform phosphorus (31P) imaging, spectroscopy and research studies, across all anatomies. Benefit from improved 31P signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and simplified 31P spectra¹. Start to measure the dynamics of muscle metabolism using 31P spectroscopy by visualizing the changes in PCr / Pi-ratio over time. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. 31P imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the P-140 flex coil. And the 31P nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of 31P images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the transmit-receive P-140 flex coil delivers the confidence to explore new imaging pathways and the speed to integrate multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.

  • 1. By combining body coil decoupling with the transmit-receive P-140 surface coil.

