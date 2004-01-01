Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.