Söktermer

Feature Detail
Sudin kansakar

Sudin Kansakar

Modeling and Simulation Lead   

Sudin’s experience includes over 12 years of successfully heading complex data-led healthcare transformation programs.  

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.