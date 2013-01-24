Startsida
Breast

Philips breast ultrasound

The ultimate ultrasound solution for breast assessment
Breast cancer is not only the commonest form of cancer amongst women, but it is also difficult to detect. Philips' aim is to fight this problem using innovative technology which takes breast ultrasound to the next level. Find here the benefits of using Philips ultimate breast imaging solution, and learn more through our costumer case studies, white papers and a podcast episode on the topic.
Breast ultrasound paving the way against breast cancer

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world and, by far, the most frequent cancer among women. Due to dense breast tissue, small mask cancerous lesions can be masked, making it hard to detect and delaying the diagnosis process. Philips breast ultrasound technology aims to allow clinicians to effectively assess, monitor and treat breast diseases in a way that is quicker and efficient.
Breast ultrasound enhances diagnostic confidence

Philips ultimate breast ultrasound solution provides all-in-one functionality. The aim is to deliver high quality care, no matter the challenges at hand. Clinicians need better solutions that not only improve detection and diagnosis but also increase throughput and productivity while maintaining the highest levels of confidence. Combining high-quality imaging with tailored clinical tools, the ultimate breast assessment solution helps clinicians provide patients with the diagnosis and treatment they need when fighting breast cancer.

Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast)

 

The Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast) feature is a powerful software utilizing the eL18-4 transducer with integrated electromagnetic tracking coils in conjunction with a specially designed mattress and tabletop field generator. This fully integrated solution makes AI Breast an intelligent assistant for breast scanning, helping to improve exam productivity & reproducibility and diagnostic confidence.

The ultimate breast assessment solution

Breast cancer solution infographic

Philips is revolutionizing breast assessment and breast imaging through its innovative use of A.I. and cutting edge technology that unites all of the necessary components for precise imaging within one machine. 

 

Find below the features that will make your diagnostic process and patient care easier, and more precise than ever:

 

PureWave Ultra-Broadband Linear Array

The Philips eL18-4 PureWave ultra-broadband linear array transducer is specifically designed for the small body parts, without sacrificing image quality and tissue uniformity. PureWave crystal technology provides high detail resolution and an extended depth of field performance for technically challenging patients.

 

Full Solution Elastography

ElastQ Imaging shear wave and strain elastography reveal more definitive information on tissue stiffness in the breast, allowing clinicians to rapidly assess a wide array of breast lesions with elevated diagnostic confidence. 

 

Anatomical Intelligence for Breast

AI Breast facilitates breast exams while preserving superb image quality for full diagnostics. Philips’ anatomically intelligent solution visually maps areas of scanned anatomy for full coverage of the breast during the acquisition phase for enhanced workflow and documentation.

 

Precision Biopsy

Precision biopsy capabilities reduce needle blind zones and enhance the display of needle reflections, elevating confidence during interventional procedures. With elevated confidence and more accurate display, clinicians can perform targeted biopsies with fewer passes to enhance the patient experience.

breast cancer high tech treatments

Podcast: Practical Application of A.I. breast ultrasound

 

Dr Kinkel, MD from Clinique des Grangettes, Geneva, Switzerland, speaks about her experiences with the use of AI on Philips breast ultrasound. Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Breast ultrasound white papers

The eL18-4 PureWave linear array transducer with MicroFlow Imaging and AI Breast in the assessment of lesion detection in dense breast tissue

Breast ElastQ

eL18-4 PureWave

Working together to reach clinical care pathways quicker with the tools at hand

Breakthrough ultrasound solutions for breast imaging in clinical practice

