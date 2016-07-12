Philips and Spanish hospital Campus de la Salud start implementation of multi-year strategic partnership agreement

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Granada, Spain – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced the successful start of a long-term strategic partnership with Servicio Andaluz de Salud (Andalusian Health Service, Spain). The partnership, which includes an eight year, EUR 77 million managed equipment services agreement, will make the newly built Clinical Hospital at the Granada Health Science Technological Park (PTS) the most technologically advanced health center serving patients in the Andalusia region of Spain.



Under the terms of the agreement, which is the largest of its kind in Andalusia and one of the largest in Spain, Philips is providing Campus de la Salud Hospital with a technology management model to meet its current and future healthcare needs, while also taking responsibility for the maintenance, upgrading and renewal of the equipment and systems until 2024. With more than 90% of the hospital’s equipment being renewed, over 900,000 people in the region served by Campus de la Salud will now have access to the most up-to-date technologies to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of their clinical conditions.



Today also marks the transfer of existing in-patients to the hospital’s brand new clinical care units. Philips solutions now available to them include Spain’s first fully digital pathology laboratory, equipped with Philips’ advanced digital pathology solutions, including a state-of-the-art digital pathology image management system and innovative data analytics. Other equipment being installed by Philips will include a 3T MRI scanner, four CT systems and two systems for image-guided minimally-invasive therapies, to enhance the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Patients and care providers will also enjoy the benefits of advanced clinical information and patient monitoring systems. At the same time the hospital staff will have access to integrated connected care solutions that improve workflows and optimize utilization of the hospital’s resources.



“In collaboration with the healthcare industry, Philips is committed to creating the scale and integration needed for a global sustainable approach to healthcare delivery,” said Juan Sanabria, Market Leader of Philips Ibérica. “Combined with our deep clinical and consumer domain expertise, we are uniquely positioned to enable transformative solutions that translate into real solutions for consumers and customers alike.”



The strategic partnership also includes a framework agreement for joint research in key areas of healthcare, as well as the training of professionals in new technologies and clinical procedures. As part of this framework agreement, Philips will make the new PTS hospital campus a benchmark for joint research projects in various areas of health, including clinical research and improvement of care processes.



As a pioneer, Philips has been implementing more than 40 of these long-term, strategic partnerships globally. Recent examples include partnerships with Westchester Medical Center Health (US), Marin County Hospital (US), Heart Hospital Tampare (Finland) and Karolinska Hospital (Sweden). In Spain, Philips has similar partnerships with the Santa Creu I Sant Pau Hospital and the University and Polytechnic Hospital La Fe in Valencia. These collaborations are based on a managed equipment services model through which hospitals have access to state-of-the art equipment (including those of other vendors) and services for a multi-year term under a single payment structure. This includes procurement, installation, systems integration, maintenance, timely updates and research to ensure that the hospitals involved are provided with the medical technologies that their departments require for the optimal delivery of care.

