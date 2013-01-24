One work environment,
one advanced visualization solution
Designed around the principle of continuous evolution, IntelliSpace Portal helps you manage shifting challenges and technology-driven healthcare for the years to come.
Philips worked with us to design and implement a standardized workflow tailored to our site. It was honest and open partnership, focusing on our real needs."
Dr. James Rawson
Chief of Radiology, Augusta University Medical Center, USA
From our experience IntelliSpace Portal is user friendly and simple to learn. Even if you are a complete novice with no experience of advanced visualization, you know what to do.”
Dr. Bettina Baessler
MD Research Group Leader, Multi-Parametric Imaging at the University Hospital of Cologne, Germany
With IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise, we can work as a team. For a particular disease, if an additional consult is needed we can ask a colleague to review the same case remotely with the same tools."
Dr. Juliette Cortade
Radiologist, CIMPB Group, France
IntelliSpace Portal focuses on our specific needs and challenges. There’s no need for multiple programs when you have everything integrated into one workflow.”
Prof. Elke Hattingen
Neuroradiologist, University Hospital of Bonn, Germany
The integration of IntelliSpace PACS and IntelliSpace Portal offers the possibility of sharing different processing methodologies in all our stations."
Prof. Raffaele Giubbini
Nuclear Medicine, Spedali Civil di Brescia University Hospital, Italy
The greatest advantage is that during outpatient visits, we can quickly interpret CT scans to determine whether TAVI is viable."
Dr. Masanori Yamamoto
Chief Physician for Cardiovascular Medicine, Toyohashi Heart Center, Japan
We perform multiple types of image post-processing, allowing us to view anatomy in any axis or plane, to help us make the diagnosis."
Dr. Diana Bardo
Director of Body MR & 3D Innovation Lab., Phoenix Children’s Hospital, USA
With IntelliSpace Portal, you benefit from leading applications for radiology imaging across a broad spectrum of clinical domains. All are optional additions to the standard features and functionality of the platform. And since the platform works on a client-server architecture, these applications are available to anyone across your enterprise.
When you choose Philips, you’re investing in a long-term relationship. We’re committed to helping you realize the full clinical and operational potential throughout your organization. Our solutions are informed by a strong track record, deep clinical insights, and global delivery capabilities.