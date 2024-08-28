Philips Spectral CT 7500
Detector-based spectral CT
See why Philips detector-based spectral CT imaging saves time and speeds confident diagnosis with fast, low-dose conventional and spectral results.
34%
reduction in time to diagnosis4
with the use of detector-based spectral CT.4
Spectral CT helps me objectively differentiate contrast staining from hemorrhage, obviating the need for additional follow up scanning and prolonged patient observation, which can result in reduced costs and radiation exposure to patients.