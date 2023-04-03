Visual Patient Avatar translates the wealth of information from Philips IntelliVue patient monitors into visual patient data using an avatar that displays color, shape and animation.

This innovative approach to monitoring aims to improve the growing concern of errors related to situational awareness, responsible for up to 80% of anesthesia incidents1.



Information overload from multiple displays makes it difficult to get a quick situation overview of the patient.

Visual Patient Avatar offers a simple, functional design that has been shown to help users recall vital sign information significantly faster2.