Portable Device Manager

Portable Device Manager (PDM) is a feature that allows you to manage your fleet of Alice NightOne and Alice PDx portable sleep testing devices, as well as manage your patients through the sleep testing cycle by using the Patient and Device Dashboard Start Page. These features allow you to track patients and devices during the portable test workflow using a dashboard – knowing exactly where they are in the workflow process. PDM also allows you to monitor device history, utilization, and statistics.