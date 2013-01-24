Startsida
Contact us - Your customer care centre
The Customer Care Center

Call us

Telephone: 0200 810010
Languages spoken
Swedish
English language

E-mail us

E-mail : sto.servicecenter@philips.com
For non-technical issues. (For reporting a technical issue, please use the CS portal)
Contact us 
Monday to Friday from 06:00 to 24:00

Office hours 

Monday to Friday between 07:30 to 16:30

Contact us

Office

Philips Healthcare Sverige

Philips AB

Philips Healthcare

164 85 Stockholm

 

Besöksadress:

Knarrarnäsgatan 7, Kista

Telefon: 08-598 520 00

Fax: 08-598 527 40  

Philips Digital Mammography Sweden AB

Torshamnsgatan 30A

164 40 KISTA

Begäran om teknisk support

Planerat underhåll, serviceassistans och reservdelar
Röntgensystem, NM, CT, MR samt Ultraljud
Telefon: 0200-81 00 10
Patientövervakning Telefon: 08-598 525 30

07.30-16.30 Monday-Friday

Philips AB

Sleep and Respiratory Care

Kanalvägen 16
194 61 Upplands Väsby

Sweden
Telefon: 08-120 45 900

E-mail: risekund@philips.com

Våra filialkontor

Göteborg

Philips AB
Philips Healthcare
Aminogatan 34
431 53 Mölndal
Telefon: 031-727 62 00
Fax: 031-727 62 20

Lund

Philips Healthcare
Ideon Science Park, Scheelevägen 17
223 70 Lund
Telefon: 040-691 60 00
Fax: 040-691 60 10

Norrköping

Philips AB
Philips Healthcare
Lundatorpsvägen 3
602 13 Norrköping
Telefon: 011-440 64 00
Fax: 011-440 64 10

Umeå

Philips AB
Philips Healthcare
Ålidhem Centrum
904 30 Umeå
Telefon: 090-203 66 00
Fax: 090-203 66 10

Tack för ditt intresse för Philips, en världsomfattande ledare inom professionella sjukvårdsprodukter och lösningar. Om du är intresserad av att lära mer om våra produkter och tjänster, kontakta oss online eller via telefon.
