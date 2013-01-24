Contact us - Your customer care centre

- View the status of your products by modality, contract, warranty or location
- Create and view new service requests
- View the service status of your Philips and multi vendor products, serviced by Philips Create and download reports
Office hours
Monday to Friday between 07:30 to 16:30
Philips Healthcare Sverige
Philips AB
Philips Healthcare
164 85 Stockholm
Besöksadress:
Knarrarnäsgatan 7, Kista
Telefon: 08-598 520 00
Fax: 08-598 527 40
Philips Digital Mammography Sweden AB
Torshamnsgatan 30A
164 40 KISTA
Begäran om teknisk support
Planerat underhåll, serviceassistans och reservdelar
Röntgensystem, NM, CT, MR samt Ultraljud
Telefon: 0200-81 00 10
Patientövervakning Telefon: 08-598 525 30
07.30-16.30 Monday-Friday
Philips AB
Sleep and Respiratory Care
Kanalvägen 16
194 61 Upplands Väsby
Sweden
Telefon: 08-120 45 900
E-mail: risekund@philips.com
Våra filialkontor
Göteborg
Philips AB
Philips Healthcare
Aminogatan 34
431 53 Mölndal
Telefon: 031-727 62 00
Fax: 031-727 62 20
Lund
Philips Healthcare
Ideon Science Park, Scheelevägen 17
223 70 Lund
Telefon: 040-691 60 00
Fax: 040-691 60 10
Norrköping
Philips AB
Philips Healthcare
Lundatorpsvägen 3
602 13 Norrköping
Telefon: 011-440 64 00
Fax: 011-440 64 10
Umeå
Philips AB
Philips Healthcare
Ålidhem Centrum
904 30 Umeå
Telefon: 090-203 66 00
Fax: 090-203 66 10