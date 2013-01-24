Startsida
The Philips Nordic MR Forum 2020 on Clinical Neuroradiology MRI

Date: To be announced

Location: To be announced

Meeting Fee: EUR 250*

*Travel and accommodation is not included

Following the recent events with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and travel restrictions that have begun to come into place, we regret to inform you that we have decided to postpone the Philips MR Forum 2020 until later in the year, or possibly to 2021.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but we hope you understand and agree with our decision. We aim to only postpone the event, not cancel it, so a Philips MR Forum in Neuroradiology will happen at a later date. 
 
We will contact you as soon as a new date is set and hope that you will be willing and find the time to participate to the Philips MR Forum.

Join us at the Philips MR Forum 2020

Monday 11th May 2020 until Tuesday 12th May 2020 - Sahlgrenska University Hospital

Agenda

DAY 1
11:30-12:30
Registration, coffee
12:30-13:00

Introduction and welcome

 

12:45-13:00

Nicolas Geades, Philips

Isabella M. Björkman-Burtscher, Sahlgrenska University Hospital

Ole Wiese – Welcome and information from Philips
13:00-14:30

Session 1 - Brain Perfusion MR

 

13:00-13:40
Linda Knutsson – MR perfusion in clinical neuroradiology
13:40-14:10
Göran Stark – Dynamic Susceptibility Contrast (DSC) MR perfusion in clinical work-flow. Theoretical assumptions and practical application
14:10-14:30
Doerthe Constantinescu Ziegelitz and Mats Laesser – MR perfusion and clinical decision making
14:30-15:00
Coffee
15:00-17:00
Session 2 – AI and quantitative imaging in radiology
15:00-15:30
Maria Ljungberg – MR spectroscopy and MR diffusion – numbers do not lie?
15:30-16:10
Mark van Buchem – AI in Radiology: friend or foe?
16:10-17:00
Christopher Filippi – Deep Learning in Glioma Heterogeneity: Niche Practice with Larger Lessons for Oncologic Imaging
17:10-17:40
BOIC Tour
18:30
Dinner
DAY 2
08:30-10:15
Session 3 – Pediatric neuroimaging for radiologists
08:30-09:10
Maarten Lequin – Neonatal imaging MR sequences
09:10-09:50
Marcel Warntjes – Rapid myelin imaging in 3D
09:50-10:15
Åsa Jungner – The clinicians perspective on pre- and postoperative brain MRI in patients with congenital heart disease
10:15-10:45
Coffee
10:45-12:00

Session 4 – Epilepsy imaging in the clinic

 

10:45-11:15
Karin Markenroth Bloch – The national 7T facility and 7T vs 3T technical aspects
11:15-11:45
Isabella Björkman-Burtscher, Maria Compagno Strandberg, Bertil Rydenhag/Daniel Nilsson – Diagnostic challenges in epilepsy – what you need to know as radiologist
11:45-12:00
Kim van de Ven – Philips vision & innovations in neuro
12:00-13:00
Lunch
13:00-15:00
Deep dive 1 – MR Safety (Isabella Björkman-Burtscher, Boel Hansson)

An interactive practical workshop on how to handle MR safety questions as a team. We will relate to the technologists, the radiologists and the physicist’s perspective.
13:00-15:00
Deep dive 2 – MR Physics. What you need to know about geometric distortion correction (Jens Johansson, Oscar Jalnefjord)

Discussing distortions in diffusion based imaging in a way that apply to both clinicians and physicists. Showing the impact of distortions in images, present different strategies to handle them and explain why this works. All in a pedagogic, simple way.
13:00-15:00
Deep dive 3 – IntelliSpace portal MR Neuro portfolio (Kim Kjaer, Susanne Ribbelin)

Get your hands on T2* Neuro Perfusion with leakage correction and LoBI with longitudinal and comparable imaging. See if NeuroQuant can improve your workflow. You can also learn about our latest application, Advanced Diffusion Analysis with IVIM and Kurtosis analysis and much more.

Please note that travel & accommodation is not included in the price.

 

We have reserved some rooms at the Comfort Hotel Göteborg, at a special rate of SEK 1289 per night. Should you wish to book a room, please contact the hotel directly, quoting 2125GR012335.
 

If you have any questions, please contact audur.gudmundsdottir@philips.com

You will shortly be contacted by Meetagain, who will send an invoice for your participation in the meeting.

By registering to this event, you are agreeing to receive communications from Philips related to the event. Should you wish to receive marketing communications from Philips, you can opt in below.
