The digitization of healthcare has given caregivers the power to access, analyze, manage, and share data in ways never before possible. It has also made your medical devices, systems, networks, and hospital data highly vulnerable to cybercrime.
13M+²
medical records were stolen in the US in 2018 alone1
Philips holistic strategy is based on the guiding principles of “security by design.” We unite the power of our people, processes and technologies to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical clinical and personal data across the entire care lifecycle. We understand that your cybersecurity is only as strong as its weakest link, so our goal is to make sure that Philips patient monitoring clinical networks and systems are not an entry point for an attack.
Security is always top of mind at Philips. Not just network, infrastructure, and data protection. But device protection. Cybersecurity is built into Philips Patient Information Center IX, new generation bedside monitors, and mobile handhelds -- from design and development to testing and deployment. Our monitoring devices and networks include node authentication and data encryption to secure patient information within and beyond the walls of your enterprise.
We support robust security policies and procedures, employ established encryption technologies, and comply with regulatory data protection standards. Philips actively engages with government agencies, industry partners and providers to close healthcare security loopholes and implement safeguards.
With Philips “security by design” solution, you can choose from a comprehensive range of services to keep your monitoring network, systems and devices up to date, performing at peak capacity, and shielded from the constant threat of cyberattacks.