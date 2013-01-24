Startsida
Philips – klicka här för att gå till startsidan

Söktermer

Fetal monitoring 50th anniversary
clinical professional services masthead

Freedom in labor.
Passion for innovation.

Philips 50 years in fetal monitoring logo
Fetal monitoring 50th anniversary

Leading the way for 50 years


For half a century, Philips has been at the forefront of innovation in obstetrical care. Throughout that time, we have never lost sight of our vision to deliver freedom and flexibility in pregnancy and labor – and to make life better for caregivers and patients.
Talk to a sales rep
Stay up to date in OB
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Vad betyder det här?
Final CEE consent

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Vad betyder det här?

Select your area of interest

Perspectives on 50 years of fetal monitoring from clinical leaders around the world

    • Dr Diogo Ayres de Campos
      Prof. Dr. Diogo Ayres-de-Campos
      Associate Professor, Medical School – University of Lisbon, and Secretary-General of the European Association of Perinatal Medicine (EAPM)
    • Dr Deborah Fox
      Dr. Deborah Fox
      Lecturer in Midwifery at the University of Technology Sydney, and Member of the Scientific Review Advisory Committee of the Australian College of Midwives
    • professor sir sabaratnan
      Prof. Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
      Professor Emeritus at St George’s University of London, UK.
    • Prof.Dr. Harald Abele
      Prof. Dr. Harald Abele
      Deputy Medical Director at Universitäts-Frauenklinik Tübingen, Germany, and full member of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Tübingen
    • Suzanne Ketchem
      Suzanne Ketchem
      Senior Director of the Women & Children’s Service Line, UCHealth in northern Colorado, USA. Past National President (2016) of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), and active member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) and Colorado Organization of Nurse Leaders (CONL) 
    • Susanne Neye
      Susanne Neye
      Midwife and former head of the labor ward at Universitäts-Frauenklinik Tübingen, Germany

    Discover insights from these leaders in obstetrics on how the labor experience has changed for caregivers and for mothers

    Philips news on Twitter @PhilipsPR

    Philips logo

    @PhilipsPR

    @PhilipsPR

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand