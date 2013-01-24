Standardize your technology and keep up with innovation

Keeping up with constant change in technology. Disconnected monitoring systems. CIOs have plenty of challenges that come with managing a patient monitoring system. To explore a solution, Philips surveyed health professionals and learned that what the industry needs from us is a strategic partnership that focuses on outcomes, not just technology.



This insight set the foundation for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS). The shared-risk, pay-per-use model allows you to access capabilities that are aligned to your performance goals – without the burden of equipment ownership or continual reinvestment.