HealthSuite solutions

HealthSuite solutions

Connected care.
Empowered collaboration.

Philips HealthSuite cloud-based solutions connect care across various care settings, for truly connected experiences today— and faster innovation in the future.


There’s a revolution taking place in how care is delivered—with more care settings in place, the need for data to cross boundaries between systems is greater than ever. As healthcare systems adapt to this new reality, they look to scale and innovate quickly to meet the expectations of patients and staff, while navigating strain on both IT resources and budgets.

That’s why Philips is evolving the way healthcare systems and their patients access and use data, with Philips HealthSuite platform capabilities that orchestrate and collaborate across clinical and operational IT.

We’re breaking down the barriers between health analytics, enterprise care management, operations, acute care telehealth, and patient engagement through a secure, cloud-based platform that grows as needs change, with a predictable cost model.

HealthSuite uses a platform approach to deliver essential benefits to healthcare systems.

Connected


Easy, secure access to data across care pathways

 

Integration with third party partners


Simplified workflows
Protected


Meets the privacy and security requirements needed to protect sensitive data


Provides continuous vigilance to avoid data breaches


Delivers protection from obsolescence by simplifying and streamlining updates
Future-ready

 

Easily scalable up or down as needs change

 

Faster adoption of innovation

 

Patient-centric insights delivered across care settings
Predictable


Delivered as a SaaS model, adoption of new innovations requires less capital investment and faster onboarding


Reduced demand on IT resources


Transparent total cost of ownership (TCO)

Learn more about how digital healthcare platforms advance and connect care.

Cloud-based platform approach for health informatics
Advancing and connecting care through a cloud-based platform approach for health informatics.
Cloud-based platform approach can meet the needs of staff and patients
How a cloud-based platform approach can meet the needs of staff and patients
Cloud-based platforms can enhance security and privacy
Cloud-based platforms can enhance security and privacy
Solutions that meet your needs today, while laying the foundation for future growth


HealthSuite uses its cloud-based platform capabilities to link a range of care spaces. Our modular approach allows us to offer flexible solutions and services to solve specific needs or support specific pathways on an open, interoperable platform that is easier to implement, install, maintain, and use. We’ve designed this solution to help you move data and insights seamlessly across the care continuum. 
Patient Flow Capacity Suite

Patient Flow Capacity Suite

Orchestrated and collaborative patient logistics
Patient Administration System and Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Administration System and Revenue Cycle

Enterprise-level, scalable, flexible solution to boost efficiency
Electronic Medical Record

Electronic Medical Record

Integrated clinical data and workflows to connect the dots of patient care
Radiology Information System

Radiology Information System

For diagnosis centers and radiology departments
Laboratory Information System

Laboratory Information System

Total integration to optimize the laboratory flow
Enterprise Resource Planning

Enterprise Resource Planning

Integration between clinical solutions and business management to support strategic decision-making
ICU and Anesthesia Orchestrator

Acute Care and Anesthesia Workspace

Comprehensive, integrated clinical workflows with decision support for acute care settings
Acute Care Telehealth

Acute Care Telehealth

Collects, aggregates, and presents relevant clinical data to a team of experienced remote clinicians

Supporting services

Consulting

Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.
Education

Meaningful learning for enhanced patience care. Philips Healthcare Education delivers comprehensive, clinically relevant courses, learning paths, and programs designed to help you enhance operational efficiency and deliver high quality patient care. 
Want to learn more about how you can achieve seamless care?

