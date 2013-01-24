Startsida
Insights and success stories in  Ambient Experience

  • Customer story
    Phoenix Children's Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

    Phoenix Children’s Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

    Ambient Experience and the Vereos Digital PET/CT help achieve exceptional images while reducing radiation dose

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute puts people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute puts people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRI

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • White paper
    The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

    The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

    Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Ambient experience
    White paper
  • Customer story
    Ambient Experience in Pediatric Radiology

    Ambient Experience in Pediatric Radiology

    Watch the webinar where imaging experts from Phoenix shared their initial experience with the digital PET/CT scanner & the Ambient Experience

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Webinar
    Ambient experience
    Radiology
  • Customer story
    Satisfaction with Ambient Experience leads Dutch hospital to invest in more

    Satisfaction with Ambient Experience leads Dutch hospital to invest in more

    When the Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis (Jeroen Bosch Hospital) underwent further renovation in 2018, the number of radiography rooms with Ambient Experience was expanded.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Enhancing patient and staff experience in CT

    Enhancing patient and staff experience in CT

    Looking towards a future of less patient stress and smoother communication in medical care

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Patient and staff satisfaction significantly improved with comforting ED suite

    Patient and staff satisfaction significantly improved with comforting ED suite

    Philips healthcare consulting experts used design thinking in healthcare for improving patient experience in the emergency department at Aalborg University Hospital

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • White paper
    Realizing productivity gains in MRI

    Realizing productivity gains in MRI

    Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI procedures

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Ambient experience
    White paper
  • Customer story
    Improving the psychatric care environment

    Improving the psychatric care environment

    Västerbotten County Council and Philips have formed a novel public-private collaboration with the purpose of creating an effective and innovative psychiatric care environment.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Customer story
    Improved Net Promoter Scores for a radiography department

    Improved Net Promoter Scores for a radiography department

    The Philips team used design thinking in healthcare to create a peaceful and pleasant environment at the Jeroen Bosch hospital. Studies showed a 29% and 45% patient satisfaction increase.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Consolidating two hospitals into one campus

    Consolidating two hospitals into one campus

    The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect's plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Customer story
    Reducing patient stress to improve MR imaging

    Reducing patient stress to improve MR imaging

    Lahey Hospital outpatient center realized better patient experience with Ambient Experience In-bore Connect due to its breathold guidance and time duration features.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Creating a more relaxing oncology environment

    Creating a more relaxing oncology environment

    Sparks Medical Center transformed the PET/CT experience with Ambient Experience.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Patient volume increased with 23%

    Patient volume increased with 23%

    By helping to design a new pediatric emergency department, Philips Consulting helped to increase patient volume at Florida Hospital for children.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Customer story
    Net Promoter Score of 78 at children's hospital Cardiff

    Net Promoter Score of 78 at children's hospital Cardiff

    The new pediatric radiology department at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales improved the patient and staff experience with Ambient Experience, resulting in high net promoter score

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Article
    Establishing patient-centered care

    Establishing patient-centered care

    Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
    Article
  • Customer story
    People-centered care for proton therapy patients

    People-centered care for proton therapy patients

    How MedAustron Ion Beam Center and Philips Healthcare Experience Solutions collaborated in approving the oncology patient experience.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Customer story
    70% reduction in MRI rescans

    70% reduction in MRI rescans

    Herlev Gentofte University Hospital data shows a 70% reduction in the number of interrupted exams for the ingenia 3.0T scanner with Ambient Experience and the in-bore Solution.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Higher throughput and improved patient experience

    Higher throughput and improved patient experience

    Philips assisted the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide with the implementation of an all emcompassing Ambient Experience in their MRI suite.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Patient experience firmly at the center of its ethics

    Patient experience firmly at the center of its ethics

    At Farah Medical Campus, Philips delivered Ambient Experience for the radiology, cardiology and the nuclear medicine departments, contributing to a better patient, family and staff experience.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Customer story
    Enhanced patient and family centered care

    Enhanced patient and family centered care

    Implementation of Ambient Experience at Astrid Lindgren Children's Hospital, led to positive feedback from patients, families and staff.

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Video
    Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

    Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

    Watch how an Advanced Vascular Imaging suite combined with Ambient Experience enhances patient comfort and efficient clinical procedures

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Video
    Ambient experience
  • Video
    A reduced need for sedation and re-scans

    A reduced need for sedation and re-scans

    Watch how Robert Debré Hospital helps provide a more pleasant and soothing scan for their patients with Philips MRI In-Bore experience

    Läs mer
    Mer:
    Customer story
    Ambient experience

