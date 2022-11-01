Addressing the challenges



With the challenges of tighter budgets, staffing shortages and the complexity of running an interconnected hospital system, responding to the surge in demand this winter will be difficult. Issues will arise that include long wait times, overwhelmed staff, bed shortages, and even the possibility of turning away patients. Finding an optimal solution requires testing, measuring and quantifying a variety of options for improved operational workflow. But this must not come at the expense of continuous service.



Optimization can now be accomplished through the use of a digital twin, a digital replica of healthcare operations. The digital twin uses real-life variability to build a virtual model. This is achieved by utilizing historic data sets and converting them in to a real-time, minute-by-minute simulation. Experts gather statistics of the virtual hospital and run analyses to drive actionable insights to optimize hospital operational improvements and quantify benefits of viable solutions before they are implemented.



By accurately depicting real-life operations, various winter resilience initiatives can be tested to understand which will work. Insights will determine to what degree they ought to be implemented to be most effective – delivering care at the right time to the right place. This gives healthcare leaders confidence they are prepared for the up-coming winter surge.



Digital twins provide answers to key questions that will soon be essential to every healthcare enterprise’s digital strategy.1

