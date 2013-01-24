Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking for validation and implementation support to achieve future-state process workflows with a new bed capacity management system.



The new bed management system aligns closely with earlier operational recommendations, including performance improvement, standardization, and change management initiatives for increased throughput and improved communications.



Philips consultants helped to develop new processes aimed to providing real-time views of current census for incoming/outgoing patients. By initiating these changes it is anticipated that AU Health will receive many successful outcomes within the first year, such as:

