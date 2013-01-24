Startsida
Consulting

Healthcare consulting

Assessing throughput to identify process improvements

Pinpointing opportunities for quality and performance improvement

Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking for a way to improve performance and optimize workflow. They requested patient throughput assessments and a staffing review to achieve their goals.


The Philips consultants analyzed key areas including ambulatory access, bed management, care facilitation, cardiac Cath/EP/GI labs, emergency department, perioperative services, and professional services. The goal was to optimize patient throughput across the enterprise.

Seventy (70) recommendations were developed and reviewed with senior management. The team collaborated to agree upon the following projects:

 

  • Remodel of the care facilitation department
  • Bed management implementation and future-state process design
  • Reducing variations in perioperative practice/supplies
  • Increasing ambulatory access through scheduling optimization

Our Approach

 

The Philips team performed a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure and suggested methods of improvement. Processes included:

 

  • Completing patient throughput assessments
  • Conducting research and reviewing data analytics
  • Performing a comprehensive staffing review
  • Identifying workforce optimization opportunities

 

These efforts paired with research and data analytics provided data-driven decision support. Several program initiatives with action plans were agreed upon in a review session with AU Health leadership.

Workforce optimization opportunities were identified to enable enhanced labor efficiency with predictable resource planning and improved staff productivity and satisfaction.

bed management data analysis demand for bed
Analysis of bed demand at AU Health suggests improved management opportunities and future-state process design.
emergency department data analysis

Potential financial impact by decreasing walkouts is evident in this analysis of AU Health’s emergency department.

 

The above images are to depict analysis options, not to share project data.

 

Results*

 

Seventy (70) recommendations were reviewed in a facilitated workshop.

Program priorities acknowledged by AU Health leadership for critical performance improvement in healthcare included*:

 

  • Remodel of care facilitation department
  • Bed management implementation and future-state process design
  • Reducing variations in perioperative practice/supplies
  • Increasing ambulatory access through scheduling optimization

 

*Please note, not all of these projects have been completed.

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

AUH Logo

Meet our team

Mel Allen

Mel Allen, JD, MBA, FACHE

Principal and Practice Operations Lead

Mel brings decades of experience in healthcare management with expertise in radiology, cardiology, oncology, hospital performance improvement, and health law. He helps clients improve operational performance and enhance the patient experience.

Shyma Adams

Shyma Adams

Consultant

Shyma supports the delivery of strategic consulting services using her expertise in healthcare performance improvement, project management, and data analytics. She has helped create and implement unique solutions for complex health systems.

Recent success

  • $1.1m savings with new bed management program

    Customer story

    $1.1m savings with new bed management program

    Läs mer
  • A focus on clinical growth at AU Health

    Customer story

    A focus on clinical growth at AU Health

    Läs mer
More customer stories

Related practice area

