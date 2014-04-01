GenesisCare, a private provider of oncology, cardiology, and respiratory care services in 30+ sites in Australia as well as facilities in the United Kingdom and Spain collaborated with Philips and doubled their patient satisfaction (NPS) score over a period of six months post engagement*.

Understanding that the patient’s perspective of the quality of care received at their oncology centers plays a very large role in their clinical, operational and financial success, GenesisCare made patient experience key in their strategic initiative: to create the Cancer Service Of the Future.

Rapid growth in the past decade had left the health system with inconsistencies in areas of processes, staff engagement, and delivery of patient-centered care. Genesis Care recognized that the Philips team had the relevant clinical expertise and experience in combining clinical optimization with experience solutions to support them in their strategic ambitions.