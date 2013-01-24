The happiness project

Healthcare in the Middle East is full of complex challenges, continually testing the ability to deliver high quality of care. Philips patient-centric approach and integrated healthcare solutions help drive the costs down while improving the access to healthcare.

Our partnership with Farah Medical Campus in Amman, Jordan is unique. Farah Medical Campus will open a brand new, state-of-the-art hospital, which has patient experience firmly at the center of its ethics. Philips brings the latest innovations to the people of Jordan, positively impacting their lives.

The hospital becomes the first LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environment Design) certified hospital in Jordan, and one of the largest centers in the world hosting Philips Ambient Experience.