University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping's radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.
Our design consultants helped plan an optimized pediatric radiology environment to enhance the patient, family, and staff experience.
How MedAustron Ion Beam Center and Philips Healthcare Experience Solutions collaborated in approving the oncology patient experience.
Philips consultants supported clinical transformation to a family centered care environment at the Maxima Medical Center.
At Farah Medical Campus, Philips delivered Ambient Experience for the radiology, cardiology and the nuclear medicine departments, contributing to a better patient, family and staff experience.
Philips and Broward Health worked together to understand the clinical, functional and emotional needs of cancer patients. We delivered process and optimization recommendations, and a complete spatial redesign.
By helping to design a new pediatric emergency department, Philips Consulting helped to increase patient volume at Florida Hospital for children.
The new pediatric radiology department at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales improved the patient and staff experience with Ambient Experience, resulting in high net promoter score
Västerbotten County Council and Philips have formed a novel public-private collaboration with the purpose of creating an effective and innovative psychiatric care environment.
The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect's plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.
Spatial design review of an ED leads to a new design with better access to daylight and reduced walking distance for staff.
Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.