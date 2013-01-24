Startsida
Philips – klicka här för att gå till startsidan

Söktermer

flevoziekenhuis masthead

47% improvement in triage speed in the ED

The Flevoziekenhuis hospital asked the Philips consulting team to help optimize the Emergency Department processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times. 
Learn more
spatial design masthead

Design helps to enhance ED patient experience

Spatial design review of an ED leads to a new design with better access to daylight and reduced walking distance for staff.
Learn more
aalborg image banner

Patient and staff satisfaction significantly improved with comforting ED suite

Philips healthcare consulting experts used design thinking in healthcare for improving patient experience in the emergency department at Aalborg University Hospital
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand