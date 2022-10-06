The results* of Aalborg University Hospital consulting engagement include: More than 82% of staff prefer the new room over the old one



96% of staff feel that the physical aspects of their workplace positively affect their experiences while working

More than 90% of the staff indicate that they can give patients a better experience in the new room

More than 88% of the staff feels that patients are calmer in the new ED room

77% of the staff find that patients are more willing to cooperate in the new room