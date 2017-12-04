Duration: 45:00 min
Target Audience: Adults
Release Date: 01 Dec 2017
Duration: 45:00 min
Target Audience: Adults
Release Date: 01 Dec 2017
Patients who enter a hospital may be frightened as they are stressed about the outcome and the procedure itself. By researching how people feel, move and interact with each other in the healthcare environment we have identified ways in which we can enhance the experience.
We created Ambient Experience, a purposefully designed environment that makes patients and staff feel more comfortable. Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies, that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and support workflow.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.