Duration: 18:30 min
Target Audience: Adults
Release Date: March 2021
Patients who enter a hospital may be frightened as they are stressed about the outcome and the procedure itself. By researching how people feel, move and interact with each other in the healthcare environment we have identified ways in which we can enhance the experience.
We created Ambient Experience, a purposefully designed environment that makes patients and staff feel more comfortable. Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies, that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and support workflow.
