Careflow provides insight into stroke care

Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden, engaged Philips consulting team to find insights to improve stroke care.
NPS scores doubled to 84% at GenesisCare, Australia

Design and process improvement consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery.
Design of a radiology department

University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.
