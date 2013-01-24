Startsida
Sömnapné
Starta ett lyckligare och hälsosammare liv.

Har du nyligen blivit diagnostiserad med sömnapné? Hitta resurser som hjälper dig att anpassa dig till behandlingen och hålla motivationen uppe.

Philips Respironics-sortimentet med bekväma och praktiska masker, enheter och tillbehör för behandling av sömnapné kan hjälpa dig att hantera sömnapnén och leva ett lyckligare och hälsosammare liv.

Masker

För att tillgodose just dina behov erbjuder vi olika maskalternativ. Se innovativa masker såsom Nuance, Amara och Wisp.

Visa masker
Utrustning

Bläddra bland de olika alternativ som finns för att göra det bekvämare och enklare att använda vårt system för behandling av sömnapné, System One.

Visa enheter
Tillbehör

Skaffa alla tillbehör du behöver för att komplettera din utrustning för sömnapnébehandling från Philips Respironics.

Visa tillbehör
Sömnapné – vanliga frågor

Hitta svar på vanliga frågor om behandlingen
Skötsel av utrustningen

Förläng livslängden på utrustningen med rätt underhåll
Utbyte av utrustningen

Lär dig när det är dags att byta ut utrustningen

