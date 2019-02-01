MRI In-bore solutions: patients love it, departments thrive

Achieved goals and further observations



The effect that In-bore Experience has on patients can be amazing, according to Dr. Kesseböhmer. “We had a 7-year-old boy who was very anxious and shy when he came here for an MRI scan. However, after being scanned in the system with Inbore Experience, he was totally changed. He was so elated and interested, and was making suggestions about lengthening the movie, and so on. He wasn’t thinking anymore about why he was there, but about how great the MRI machine was. For us, having a good acceptance of the MRI without sedation is really the clue to examining children.”



Another big impact is that patients seem to feel less isolated and left alone in the magnet. “Patients sometimes wonder what’s coming, for example when there is a pause due to preparing a next sequence. But with the In-bore Experience, patients continuously have information about the study, how long the next scan will take, and whether the table is going to move.



Reflecting on our goal with this scanner, to differentiate ourselves – I think this has really been achieved, with the biggest impact being that In-bore Experience for the patient. I think this is something special, and I’m pretty sure that patients are talking about it. And we now know that use of sedation is not an inevitability in MRI and this is great news for our patients.”