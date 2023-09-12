Smooth transition from 1.5T Achieva to 3.0T Ingenia Elition



South West Radiology experienced their 1.5T Achieva as a stable workhorse while using it for over 10 years. The transition to a 3.0T Ingenia Elition went very smooth. Biggest surprise is the increase in image quality, especially for MSK. Which is perceived to be far superior on the 3.0T MR system.