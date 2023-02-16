Söktermer

Liver Ultrasound

A universal platform for liver ultrasound

Globally, liver disease accounts for around two million deaths per year, with around one million of those due to cirrhosis and one million due to viral hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma [1]. For decades, liver biopsy has been the conventional method for disease assessment, and more recently MR Proton Density Fat Fraction (MR-PDFF) has been added to measure liver fat. Today, ultrasound provides a noninvasive, accessible alternative to these methods.

Demonstrated results in Liver Ultrasound

200%

Improved Spatial resolution

Super Resolution MVI offers an improvement of more than 200% in spatial resolution for EPIQ Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound [3].

85%

of users found reduction in pain and fatigue

85% of users of the C5-1 transducer report a reduction in pain and fatigue when compared to scanning with conventional transducers [5].

85%

more efficient crystals

The uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than traditional piezoelectric (PZT) material in converting electrical input into acoustic output [2].

Featured products for Liver Ultrasound

EPIQ Elite

EPIQ Elite

Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite Platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems.

Affiniti ultrasound

Affiniti

Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration, and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for liver imaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam [6], and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces.

Compact 5000 Series

Compact 5000 Series

Designed for mobility and performance, the Compact 5000 series shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Affiniti systems. With a quick boot-up and long battery life, the system is ready to go whenever you need it, so you can bring pediatric ultrasound to wherever you need it.

Footnotes
 

[1] Asrani et al, Burden of liver disease in the world. Journal of hepatology, Vol 70, Issue 1, 2019.
[2] A comprehensive solution using the Philips eL18-4 PureWave linear transducer, 2018
[3] When compared to previous Philips MVI capability
[4] When comparing release 10 performance to release 7 performance
[5] Clinical effectiveness of PureWave technology in imaging obese patients, Oct 2012
[6] 2014 internal workflow study comparing Affiniti to HD15.
[7] Auto registration brings simplicity to image fusion.pdf (philips.com) May, 2016

