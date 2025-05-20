VeriSight Pro
3D ICE Catheter
  • VeriSight Pro 3D ICE Catheter
  • ergonomic handle designed for single-handed manipulation and four-way steering
  • 4-foot sterile, disposable connector
  • working length 90 cm
  • Soft tip and flexible shaft help minimize risk
  • 8-foot, non-sterile, reusable PIM connector
VeriSight Pro

3D ICE Catheter
Philips VeriSight Pro 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Catheter was developed to challenge the standard of care for electrophysiology and structural heart disease. As the first ICE catheter to miniaturize the same 3D imaging technology that powers transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), VeriSight Pro clearly guides physicians in 2D and 3D imaging giving them more confidence and control in interventional procedures.

Clinical image gallery

  • 3D imaging mapping device
  • Left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) device with MultiVue view
  • RF ablation using xPlane elevation tilt
  • 3D imaging of a left atrial appendage (LAA) with TrueVue and MultiVue
  • Interatrial septum flow using color
  • PFO closure using TrueVue and MultiVue
  • 3D imaging of a left atrial appendage (LAA) from the RA with TrueVue Glass
  • Assessing position and orientation of TriClip device below leaflets using xPlane
  • 2D imaging mapping using xPlane
  • 3D Volume of tricuspid valve with MultiVue
  • Aligning TriClip device arms for grasping with MultiVue
  • PFA device in the left pulmonary vein
  • WATCHMAN FLX with color compare of the LAA
  • Home view of tricuspid valve and right ventricular outflow track
  • Left atrial appendage 3D Auto LAA
  • Transseptal puncture in traditional 3D rendering
  • Visualizing TriClip device flexing towards the TV using elevation tilt
  • LAAO view via VeriSight Pro TrueVue 3D rendering and MPRs
  • Left atrial appendage (LAA) AMPLATZER AMULET deployment in xPlane
Features
Confidently navigate procedures
Increase confidence in structural heart procedures with superb imaging capabilities and comprehensive 3D features including xPlane technology and multi-planar reconstruction (MPR). With iRotate digital steering, easily access the desired anatomy views and devices without catheter manipulation.
Seamless integration and user experience
Compatible with our industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound Systems for a seamless experience. VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that connects to EPIQ Console and uses the same buttonology that EPIQ users are familiar with.
Streamline LAAO procedures
VeriSight Pro helps you create a moderate sedation program that streamlines left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures, while reducing costs and improving the patient experience. Save an average of 28 minutes in LAAO procedures, effectively streamlining the scheduling process and room utilization to maximize your facility's productivity(2,6).
Specifications
  • Product Specs
    Catalog number
    VSICE3D
    Outer diameter
    9 F
    Minimum sheath size
    10 F
    Working length
    90 cm
    Articulating segment length
    7.5 cm
    Fixed distal tip length
    2 cm
    Deflection range
    120° 4-way deflection
    Compatibility
    • EPIQ 7C
    • EPIQ CVx
    • EPIQ CVxi
    Broadband frequency range
    4 - 10 MHz
    Type of array
    xMATRIX
    Number of elements
    840
    Field of view
    90°
    Volume field of view
    90° x 90°
  • Imaging modes
    2D imaging
    Y
    Live 3D echo (3D Volume imaging)
    Y
    Live 3D Color Flow imaging
    Y
    Spectral doppler (PW/CW)
    Y
    iRotate echo (digital steering)
    Y
    Live xPlane imaging
    Y
    New adult pre-set card
    Y
    Easy quick angles and 2D/3D fly outs
    Y
    2D Echo image boost
    Y – 3 options
    3D Echo image quality
    Y – 5 options
    xPlane Quick Angle
    Y – 5 options
    Real-time 1 beat acquisition for 3D color volume
    Y

Documentation

VeriSight Pro specifications
PDF|808.75 KB

  • EPIQ CVx Premium cardiology ultrasound system
    EPIQ CVx
    EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.
  • EPIQ CVxi Premium interventional cardiology ultrasound system
    EPIQ CVxi
    EPIQ CVxi, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and nSight imaging to help you transcend today's complexities and propel interventional echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve procedural confidence with accessible innovation and smarter workflows.
