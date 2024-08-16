The IntelliVue Patient Monitoring 6100 Series is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.
Maximize efficiency even in resource-constrained environments, ensuring quality care is delivered consistently. Fanless design, Built-in handle and integrated power supply in order to make the monitor portable and/or able to operate during short term power interruptions.
Clean and unobtrusive design
New Flexible Link technology
The Philips Patient Monitor 6000 Series introduces the new Flexible Link smart cable connectors and modules. This offers “entry-level” modular workflows to hospitals allowing the clinician to easily plug and play parameters between different patient monitors.
When needed, expand your measurement capabilities
The four slots Measurement Rack 6000 can be used with all three models (PM 6100, PM6300, and PM6500) to further expand measurement capabilities. This vice you access to supported IntelliVue measurement plug-in modules.
Precision Monitoring
Rely on the Intellivue time-tested clinical measurements and algorithms to make informed decisions and provide the highest quality of care.
IntelliVue platform compatibility
The IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. Fully integrated with the PIC iX ecosystem and compatible with IntelliVue measurement plug-in modules.
What about cybersecurity?
Robust cybersecurity
As part of the Philips monitoring solutions, the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series provides protection against security breaches, ransomware, cyberattacks, and fraud. It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.
Product overview video
Please watch this video for a detailed look at the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6100 and its capabilities.
iF Product Design Award
The IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series has been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. This award recognizes manufacturers and designers for their outstanding achievement in design.
Red Dot Design Award
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award. The smooth, seamless design fulfills the
highest hygiene requirements and ensures a high level of user-friendliness.
Good Design Award
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series was recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2024. This award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australia’s peak international design endorsement program.
3-year warranty
Supporting you and your patients for longer
Philips has increased the warranty period of the Philips monitoring product family to three years,* extending our commitment to customers even further. Benefits of a three-year warranty include bringing peace of mind for clinicians, biomeds and healthcare providers, investment protection and cost efficiency, and reduced financial risk and fewer operational disruptions. Contact your local Philips representative for the full list of products covered by the warranty in your country.
New Flexible Link technology
The Philips Patient Monitor 6000 Series introduces the new Flexible Link smart cable connectors and modules. This offers “entry-level” modular workflows to hospitals allowing the clinician to easily plug and play parameters between different patient monitors.
When needed, expand your measurement capabilities
The four slots Measurement Rack 6000 can be used with all three models (PM 6100, PM6300, and PM6500) to further expand measurement capabilities. This vice you access to supported IntelliVue measurement plug-in modules.
Precision Monitoring
Rely on the Intellivue time-tested clinical measurements and algorithms to make informed decisions and provide the highest quality of care.
IntelliVue platform compatibility
The IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. Fully integrated with the PIC iX ecosystem and compatible with IntelliVue measurement plug-in modules.
What about cybersecurity?
Robust cybersecurity
As part of the Philips monitoring solutions, the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series provides protection against security breaches, ransomware, cyberattacks, and fraud. It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.
Product overview video
Please watch this video for a detailed look at the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6100 and its capabilities.
iF Product Design Award
The IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series has been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. This award recognizes manufacturers and designers for their outstanding achievement in design.
Red Dot Design Award
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award. The smooth, seamless design fulfills the
highest hygiene requirements and ensures a high level of user-friendliness.
Good Design Award
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series was recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2024. This award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australia’s peak international design endorsement program.
3-year warranty
Supporting you and your patients for longer
Philips has increased the warranty period of the Philips monitoring product family to three years,* extending our commitment to customers even further. Benefits of a three-year warranty include bringing peace of mind for clinicians, biomeds and healthcare providers, investment protection and cost efficiency, and reduced financial risk and fewer operational disruptions. Contact your local Philips representative for the full list of products covered by the warranty in your country.
*The new warranty conditions are not applicable for: IntelliVue MX40; Patient Information Center iX; Consumables, supplies and accessories; Network hardware components, uninterruptible power supply and 3rd party equipment; MRPC Wireless Modules. The warranty conditions for these products remain unchanged.
