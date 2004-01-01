Standard Cart for Lumify iOS and Android setup

Lumify's Standard cart is a multi-functional cart with an integrated design. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes while also offering extra features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below. <LineBreak/> The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.